On February 1, 2023, the exact same date he made his first NFL retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. That decision automatically triggered his next step as a TV analyst.

On May of 2022, Tom Brady signed a ten-year contract with FOX that will pay him $375 million to be an analyst for the network. According to the contract clauses, the agreement would start when Brady decided to retire.

However, during the last few weeks, Tom Brady was hesitant about it and even considered to take a year off after calling it quits in the NFL. A return to football also was a big rumor. Nevertheless, a shocking final decision has been made.

Will Tom Brady be an analyst with Fox Sports in 2023?

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tom Brady confirmed that he won’t return to play football and, in an unexpected turn of events, the former quarterback also announced he’s ready to take on his TV journey.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again. I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, because I’ve already told people that lots of times, but, I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year.”

So, at least for the moment, this is game on for Tom Brady and FOX in the 2023 NFL season. It’s important to remember that the $37.5 million per year deal is way higher than the current contracts of former players on TV like Tony Romo in CBS or Troy Aikman with ESPN. Romo and Aikman are around $18 million per year based on their deals.

This scenario of Brady saying ‘yes’ will definitely produce a great controversy at FOX, because Greg Olsen has done a great job as lead analyst. No one knows if, with Tom Brady retired, Olsen would have to leave the main NFL broadcasts.