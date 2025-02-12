Kendrick Lamar‘s performance at Super Bowl LIX has made history by breaking the viewership record, surpassing the iconic Michael Jackson, whose 1993 performance was previously the most-watched in NFL history.

With a set full of surprises, which included special appearances by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams, he demonstrated that halftime is much more than just a show: it’s a space where music, sports and culture converge.

Thanks to the top 10 most-watched performances in the history of the event, it’s clear that these shows have become key moments of our era, blending emotions, creativity and big names in entertainment.

Rank Super Bowl Performer(s) Viewership (millions) 1 LIX (2025) Kendrick Lamar (with guest appearances by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams) 133.5 2 XXVII (1993) Michael Jackson 133.4 3 LVIII (2024) Rihanna 121.0 4 LVII (2023) Usher (with guest appearances by Alicia Keys, Ludacris, H.E.R and Lil Jon) 120.0 5 XLIX (2015) Katy Perry (with guest appearances by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott) 118.5 6 LI (2017) Lady Gaga 117.5 7 L (2016) Coldplay (with guest appearances by Beyonce and Bruno Mars) 115.5 8 XLVIII (2014) Bruno Mars (with guest appearances by Red Hot Chili Peppers) 115.3 9 LVI (2022) Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar 112.0 10 XLVII (2013) Beyonce (with guest appearances by Destiny’s Child) 110.8

Kendrick Lamar

SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Super Bowl LIX, which featured guest appearances by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams, broke records for the most-watched halftime show ever.

Known for his powerful lyricism and dynamic stage presence, his set included hits from his extensive catalog, blending his influence in hip hop with culturally significant visuals. The performance was hailed as both an artistic triumph and a reflection of contemporary musical culture.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993. (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s halftime performance is one of the most iconic in history. He performed hits like “Billie Jean”, “Black or White” and “We Are the World” to a record-breaking audience.

His innovative use of technology, including the famous “moonwalk”, set new standards for the Super Bowl halftime show. This performance is often considered a major turning point for the event, establishing it as an entertainment spectacle rather than just a break in the game.

Rihanna

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII was highly anticipated as her first live performance in years. Despite being pregnant with her second child, Rihanna delivered a high-energy set featuring many of her hits, including “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”. She was surrounded by dancers and performed on a floating stage, delivering one of the most visually dynamic performances in recent memory.

Usher

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Usher’s halftime show in 2024 featured appearances by Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon. Usher brought his signature R&B style to the stage with electrifying dance moves and a slew of hits like “Yeah!” and “Confessions”.

His smooth vocals and showmanship were a perfect fit for the high-energy atmosphere of the Super Bowl, with the performance expected to go down as one of the most memorable of recent years.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Katy Perry’s performance was one of the most entertaining and visually spectacular halftime shows. Her set included guest appearances by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott.

She opened with a colorful, whimsical performance of “Roar” and moved into “Teenage Dream”, which included one of the most iconic moments: Perry riding a giant mechanical lion. The show was praised for its creativity, making it one of the most memorable.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga’s halftime show was praised for its seamless blend of patriotism and performance. She kicked off the show with a soaring rendition of the National Anthem before launching into “Poker Face” and other hits.

Known for her theatrical approach, she captivated the audience with her powerful voice, acrobatic moves, and impressive aerial stunts, culminating in a jaw-dropping dive from the roof of the stadium.

Coldplay

Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Coldplay’s Super Bowl 50 halftime show was a celebration of music, featuring an array of colors, dancers, and the band’s chart-topping hits. The performance included appearances by Beyoncé, who joined them for “Hymn for the Weekend”, and Bruno Mars, who helped close the show with a vibrant rendition of “Uptown Funk.” Their set was full of energy and served as a great celebration of music’s power to bring people together.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Bruno Mars’ performance at Super Bowl XLVIII was one of the most praised of the early 2010s. His high-energy set included hits like “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Just the Way You Are”, showcasing his powerful voice and smooth moves.

The show also featured a surprise guest appearance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Mars’ charismatic presence and fun performance style cemented him as one of the most entertaining halftime performers.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and more

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This performance marked a historic collaboration of hip hop’s biggest icons, bringing together Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

The set included a mix of classic tracks and socially conscious moments, with Eminem’s kneel in solidarity with social justice movements creating headlines. The show was a celebration of hip-hop culture and its influence on mainstream music and culture, delivering an unforgettable performance that resonated deeply with fans.

Beyonce

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013. (Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Beyonce’s halftime performance was electrifying and demonstrated her unparalleled vocal and dance abilities. She performed a medley of her hits, including “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies”.

She also reunited with Destiny’s Child for a surprise appearance. Her powerful voice, stage presence, and choreography made this halftime show one of the most iconic and beloved performances in Super Bowl history.