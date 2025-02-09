The Super Bowl is not just a show: It’s a legendary stage. And Kendrick Lamar has just left his mark on it. When he stepped onto the stage, millions of viewers expected an epic performance. And they got one.

With his signature style, razor-sharp lyricism and flawless stage presence, the Compton rapper—who recently won a Grammy for his latest work—proved once again why he is one of the most influential figures in music today.

But here’s the unexpected twist: did he actually get paid for this show? Did he receive a staggering sum for his performance, or is there something more behind the NFL most-watched event? The answer isn’t as obvious as you might think…

Did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar did not receive direct payment for his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome. This follows the NFL’s policy of not paying artists for performing in the halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Instead, the league covers all production costs, which can exceed $10 million, and provides a nominal union-mandated fee. In previous years, some artists have received payments as low as $671, according to Forbes.

The biggest benefit for artists is the massive exposure, as the Super Bowl reaches over 100 million viewers worldwide. This visibility often leads to a significant increase in music sales and streaming numbers.

For example, after his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl, Usher experienced a 550% increase in Spotify streams, as reported by Talk Sport. Therefore, although Lamar did not receive a substantial direct payment, the opportunity provided him with unparalleled exposure.