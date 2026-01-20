Andy Reid and Chiefs may have found a way to convince Travis Kelce to postpone retirement in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs’ last season undoubtedly didn’t end as hoped, so all eyes are now on what’s ahead. The big question many are asking is whether Andy Reid will actually have Travis Kelce, who has been hinting for some time at the possibility of retirement.

In Chiefs Kingdom, there’s confidence that the tight end’s decision could go in the team’s favor, and there’s a specific reason that could significantly help make it happen: the Chiefs plan to add Eric Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator, a move seen as key to Kelce’s return.

According to a report by Arrowhead Corner on their X account, there is strong support from the Chiefs’ roster for bringing in Bieniemy as OC, who was previously a key figure in maximizing Kelce’s talent.

Bieniemy spent a decade alongside Andy Reid in Kansas City: from 2013 to 2017, he served as running backs coach, and in 2018 he was promoted to offensive coordinator during Patrick Mahomes’ first season as a starter. Starting in 2023, he joined the Commanders before eventually landing with the Bears.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Kelce praised Bieniemy’s work

It’s clear that in this sport, players often need those who can maximize their talent or guide them through the process. Kelce decided to stick with Eric Bieniemy, praising the work he did with the Chiefs alongside Andy Reid.

“I’ve been a big fan of him my entire career. He’s done unbelievable things for my skill set person and my mentality in terms of helping me grow as a player,” Kelce said time ago.

What will happen with Kelce this season?

Travis Kelce is contemplating retirement following a challenging season where the Kansas City Chiefs finished with a disappointing 6–11 record. Despite the team’s struggles and the absence of Patrick Mahomes due to a torn ACL, Kelce remained a top-tier producer, finishing the 2025 campaign with 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns across 17 games.

While he might return for one more season to chase another Super Bowl alongside a healthy Mahomes, his expiring contract and potential transition into broadcasting have left his future in Kansas City uncertain.

Reid will have new faces by his side

Andy Reid faces the daunting prospect of replacing both of his top lieutenants this offseason as Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo are heavily linked to vacant head coaching positions.

Both coordinators have already interviewed with several franchises in need of a head coach and could leave their positions alongside Reid after several years helping build one of the most successful staffs in the NFL.