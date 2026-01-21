Andy Reid sends clear message about leaving Super Bowl contender for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Andy Reid sent a very special message to John Harbaugh to wish him success as the new head coach of the Giants. Both worked together with the Philadelphia Eagles when Reid decided to keep Harbaugh as special teams coach.

Now, the former head coach of the Baltimore Ravens hopes to emulate what Reid achieved in his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. “Andy is a man of few words. His four words to me were: ‘Change can be good.’ That’s what he said. He was excited. He’s fired up for us. He’s a good friend. How about we deal that right now? We’ll sign up for that deal right now, what he did in Kansas City. Let’s do that.”

Harbaugh will face the enormous challenge of turning the Giants into Super Bowl contenders again, and after nearly two decades in Baltimore, his career appears to have taken a path similar to Reid’s when the legend left Philadelphia even though he had already built a championship-caliber roster there. A new team could give John’s career a fresh boost too.

Is Andy Reid leaving Chiefs?

No. Despite having lost many members of his coaching staff in recent days, Andy Reid has no plans to leave the Chiefs. In fact, he has already begun the restructuring process, and his first major splash for the 2026 season could be bringing Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs hope that Patrick Mahomes recovers from his knee injury to lead an offense with very important names such as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The big question is what will happen at the running back position, and that is where Bieniemy could bring new ideas.

Additionally, it is still unclear if Travis Kelce will confirm his retirement or return to play one more year in 2026. That decision is also crucial, as it could have a major impact on the team’s first-round pick in the next draft.

