NY Mets David Stearns sends clear message on the rotation after landing Freddy Peralta despite NY Yankees interest

The New York Mets just landed an ace in Freddy Peralta. That’s a big time move for the team but that’s not the only piece of news that we have about what the rotation might look like. It’s not only landing the pitcher who was also on the New York Yankees radar, it’s also the fact that a known face will be a part of the rotation too.

President of baseball operations, David Stearns, talked about acquiring Freddy Peralta, but also spoke on a certain Kodai Senga. Stearns said people can “expect Kodai Senga to be a member of our rotation.”

There were some questions after landing Peralta. Him being an ace, he is taking a place in the rotation, which meant a pitcher would need to be left out. However, that pitcher won’t be Kodai Senga. The Japanese had a 7-6 season with a 3.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts. Also, Senga is a lefty, so it helps with the versatility of the rotation to keep him.

Peralta brings firepower to the Mets

Bringing the pitcher that led the the NL in wins is very big. It’s a statement made by the Mets that this season is a high-stakes year for them. They are going all in by bringing Peralta and Bo Bichette.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Peralta had almost 100 more strikeouts than Senga last year and he ended up fifth in the Cy Young votes. Of course, an All-Star selection was listed to Peralta’s name. Also important, the Mets land him at 29 years old, in the middle of his prime after he posted career-highs in games started, innings pitched and the best ERA of his career. There’s a reason the Yankees wanted him too.

The Mets rotation escalates hugely in the rankings

The Mets projected rotation sends Peralta as one, followed by Nolan McLean, lefty David Peterson, Clayo Holmes, and Kodai Senga. However, Sean Manaea, who is also a lefty could still be in the mix.

Senga battled injuries but he seems to be back and ready to go. This catapults the Mets rotation into one of the best in baseball, at least based on projections. They have a proper ace, high ceiling, experience, and depth.