It’s Super Bowl Sunday and Travis Kelce knows it. Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar dressed in style for the biggest game of the year, in which he hopes to get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy for the third time.

Nearly four hours before the kickoff, the veteran tight end was seen heading to the team bus dressed on a black suit with sequins, matching his cropped jacket with black trousers also covered with sequins. By also rocking black shoes and sunglasses, Kelce definitely nailed it with his pregame outfit.

Football players usually show up to their games with the most impressive outfits, but the attention on their clothes is even bigger ahead of a Super Bowl. The NFL also kept an eye on Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and other stars who already set foot at Allegiant Stadium for the game. Either way, Kelce will be a player to watch.

Taylor Swift expected to cheer on Travis Kelce in Las Vegas

The 34-year-old will probably continue to draw a lot of attention today, since all the Swifties will be cheering on the Chiefs star. Taylor Swift will reportedly be in attendance, so her presence might increase the attention on Kelce’s performance even more.

The singer’s presence at Allegiant Stadium was put into question during the week as she performed in Japan in the last few days, and whether she would make it on time for the game was unclear.

According to Ian Rapoport, Swift will be there to support Kelce and company as they chase a third Super Bowl victory in five years. So expect the cameras to look for her throughout the game.