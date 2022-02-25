Following an awful 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguares hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach not only to turn things around but also to help Trevor Lawrence unlock his potential.

The 2021 NFL season has not gone according to plan neither for the Jacksonville Jaguars nor for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson product was selected in a much-hyped first overall pick but had a tough year in the league.

However, a new year has begun and the Jaguars want to turn the page fast. After the Urban Meyer hiring proved to be a failure, the team went after Doug Pederson to reverse their fortunes with all his experience.

The former Eagles head coach not only knows what to win a Super Bowl is like but he also understands how to get the best out of a quarterback, a position he played at back in the day.

Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence can improve on situational football

Lawrence has admitted he had a hard time adapting to the situational football that matters so much in the NFL compared to college. Pederson has also talked about this to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

“A lot of what he is and who he is as a quarterback obviously can translate over to the pro game,” Pederson said. “Because offenses are being geared more towards that style of quarterback. But at the same time, listen, third down in the NFL is a huge down. Red zone in the NFL is huge. And there are situational things that we can teach and he can learn and grow and get better at. That’s how you play the quarterback position.

“You gotta watch tape, you gotta study, you gotta be prepared because everybody’s good. And that’s week-in and week-out, so that’s the thing now that we can help Trevor with, and help him become a much better pro from his rookie year into his second year—teach him how to watch tape, what to study, what to break down, and really provide the resources for him so he can be successful on game day.”

Pederson and Lawrence have an entire offseason ahead of them to get to know each other better and build a great relationship for next season, and hopefuly, for the years to come.