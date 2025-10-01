Trey Benson joins James Conner on IR: Cardinals’ RB depth chart updated

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a new setback. Running back Trey Benson will miss four games of the 2025 NFL season due to a knee injury. He was expected to return this week, but the team now adds another player to the injured list alongside James Conner.

Conner will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury, marking a significant loss for the Cardinals. Adding to the list of absences in the position group is Benson, another painful setback for Arizona as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

With two key players out for the Cardinals, questions arise about which remaining players can step up as primary weapons for Arizona’s offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray will have fewer options when throwing passes, making it essential to review the depth chart.

Cardinals RB depth chart

The Cardinals’ depth chart now lists Emari Demercado as the starting running back following the injuries to Benson and Conner. The position is further supported by Michael Carter and Bam Knight, serving as the second and third options, respectively.

Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals

What do the Cardinals lose without Benson and Conner?

Benson was set to take the starting role at running back for the Cardinals. Although he hadn’t scored any touchdowns this season, the Arizona offensive player contributed on the field in all four league games, recording 160 yards, 29 carries, and 13 receptions.

Conner played three games before getting injured, registering 8 receptions and 32 carries for 95 yards, contributing two touchdowns in the most recent of his five seasons. Both he and Benson are losses that represent a significant decrease in offensive power for the Cardinals.