Trey Lance signs one-year deal with Chargers: How much has the QB made in his career?

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially re-signed Trey Lance to a one-year deal, as confirmed on Saturday. After spending the 2025 season as the primary backup to Justin Herbert, the former No. 3 overall pick will remain in Los Angeles to continue his development under Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The new agreement is reportedly worth up to $6.75 million for the 2026 season. This move provides the Chargers with veteran insurance behind Herbert, especially after Lance showed flashes of his potential during the 2025 preseason and his lone regular-season start against the Denver Broncos.

With this latest contract, many fans are looking back at the financial trajectory of a player who has struggled to find a permanent starting role. Despite the “bust” labels frequently used by critics, Lance has managed to navigate the NFL’s financial landscape with incredible success since being drafted in 2021.

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How much money has Trey Lance earned in the NFL?

By the time his new contract with the Chargers concludes, Trey Lance will have amassed over $42 million in career earnings. The foundation of his wealth was his fully guaranteed rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, which paid out approximately $34.1 million—including a massive $22.1 million signing bonus received on day one.

Following his stints in San Francisco and Dallas, Lance signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2025 worth roughly $2 million. His career cash flow entering this offseason stood at approximately $36.1 million, a figure that now jumps significantly with his latest $6.75 million commitment from the Los Angeles front office.

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While his career statistics—including just six starts and five passing touchdowns—may not reflect his draft pedigree, his earnings certainly do. Lance remains one of the highest-paid backups in the league, and if he performs well in 2026, he could finally position himself for a more lucrative starting opportunity when he hits unrestricted free agency in 2027.

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see also Chargers cap space in 2026: How much flexibility does Los Angeles have?

Can Trey Lance become the starting quarterback for the Chargers?

No, Trey Lance does not have a realistic chance to start for the Chargers in the 2026 season. He will serve as Justin Herbert’s backup and, unless the starter gets injured, he will remain as the QB2 for the entire campaign.

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Jim Harbaugh has been very clear that he likes what he sees in Lance. The quarterback became a free agent this offseason, yet the head coach was very interested in the club re-signing him for one more year.

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