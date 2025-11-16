Did Justin Herbert get injured? What happened to Chargers QB and why is Trey Lance playing today

Trending topics:
Panic swept through Los Angeles Chargers fans upon seeing Justin Herbert take multiple hits against the Jaguars, but Trey Lance was there to save the situation while the team's QB1 was being examined.

By Richard Tovar

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers
© Harry How/Getty ImagesJustin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert was having one of those games where he took all kinds of hits. The Los Angeles Chargers offense was doing its best, but unfortunately, one hit was so bad it sent him to the blue medical tent, forcing Trey Lance to step in.

The play occurred in the second quarter when the Jaguars’ number 95 slammed Herbert hard to the ground, immediately raising concerns about the Chargers’ starting QB. Lance had to take command of the offense while his teammate was being evaluated.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
