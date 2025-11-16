Did Justin Herbert get injured? What happened to Chargers QB and why is Trey Lance playing today

Justin Herbert was having one of those games where he took all kinds of hits. The Los Angeles Chargers offense was doing its best, but unfortunately, one hit was so bad it sent him to the blue medical tent, forcing Trey Lance to step in.

The play occurred in the second quarter when the Jaguars’ number 95 slammed Herbert hard to the ground, immediately raising concerns about the Chargers’ starting QB. Lance had to take command of the offense while his teammate was being evaluated.

Developing story…