In a bid to bolster their struggling passing offense, the Tennessee Titans made a significant move in the offseason by signing DeAndre Hopkins as a free agent. His influence extends beyond the stats sheet, considering the space he could create for their young receiver.

Treylon Burks arrived as a first-round pick in a trade that saw the Titans send A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee lost in that deal by getting rid of a top talent in exchange for an unproven rookie, who faced challenges in meeting expectations as a rookie.

In his first year in the league, Burks secured 33 receptions, amassing 444 yards and scoring a touchdown. Unfortunately, his performance was hampered by injuries, sidelining him for six games due to a toe injury that was followed by a concussion later in the season.

Treylon Burks Suffers LCL Sprain

As the Titans get ready for a preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the anticipation is high for an improved offensive showing. However, the wide receiver is missing the second joint practice with the Vikings as well as more time with an injury.

Burks suffered another setback during practice that forced him to be carted off the field. The concerns were everywhere amid a potential season-ending problem, but he was able to avoid a significant ailment.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Burks has suffered an LCL (lateral collateral ligament) sprain in his left knee, which is going to sideline him for a while. According to Rapoport’s insights, the talented wide receiver is expected to be sidelined for only “a few weeks” as he recovers.