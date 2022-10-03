One of the NFL's biggest issues are the head injuries, and things got even more complicated after Tua Tagovailoa's case. That's why the league has decided to take a step forward and make huge changes on the concussion protocol.

Week 4 started with a schocking image at Paul Brown Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa's, Miami Dolphins quarterback, had to exit the game against the Bengals due to a head and neck injury. After the concussion protocol failed, the NFL has decided to make huge changes in order to keep the players safe.

NFL: Tua Tagovailoa's case has made the league to change the concussion protocol

The NFLPA is investigating if the Dolphins followed properly the concussion protocol and even one doctor has been already fired. But the league wants to do more in order to protect the players.

According to Judy Battista, NFL Senior Columnist, the league is preparing huge changes on the concussion protocol. The Players Association is really worried about the player's health and this could be a breaking point on this theme.

It is not the first time that this topic is surrounding the NFL, but probably one of the most controversial ones recently. It is expected that the NFL and the PA release a statement revealing what they will do in order to avoid more of these cases and properly protect the players.