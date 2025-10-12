Tua Tagovailoa uses two words to describe feelings on Dolphins’ painful loss to Chargers

The Miami Dolphins suffered yet another defeat this NFL season—this time falling to the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa once again turned the ball over multiple times, and the criticism came quickly.

After the Dolphins’ 29-27 loss to the Chargers, Mike McDaniel’s team was left searching for answers. Speaking to the media afterward, the quarterback summed up his feelings in just a few words, reflecting on the challenging situation he’s currently navigating.

“Shocked,” Tagovailoa said via @schadjoe. “Frustrating, to say the least.” The quarterback was blunt when describing what unfolded this afternoon: shocking and frustrating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loss to Los Angeles leaves the Dolphins with a deeply concerning record in the AFC East: 1 win and 5 losses. While nothing is set in stone just yet, the reality is that Miami continues to drift further away from even securing a Wild Card spot.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Another rough outing for Tua

The spotlight intensified on Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again following a crushing 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a defeat sealed by a last-second field goal.

Advertisement

see also Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa receives major statement from Mike McDaniel regarding recent criticism

While Tagovailoa led a clutch, go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter—briefly silencing his critics—his overall performance remained highly scrutinized.

Advertisement

Finishing the game with three interceptions, including a crucial pick as time expired, the inconsistent play continues to fuel the narrative that the veteran quarterback lacks the “closer” gene needed for late-game heroics. With the Dolphins’ season spiraling to 1-5, all eyes will be on Tagovailoa as the franchise weighs its future at the game’s most important position.

What’s next for the Dolphins?

Still holding on to hope for a quick turnaround and a return to winning ways, here’s a look at the upcoming games for Tagovailoa and his Miami Dolphins moving forward:

Advertisement

Advertisement