Tom Brady shuts down NFL return from one of the most visited places in Greece

A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye to the game he loves.

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, after some rumors sparked about a possible return to the NFL, Brady shut down any possibility with an incredible message from Greece. The place where he’s at is just incredible.

Tom Brady shares amazing pictures from Greece

During the last weeks, Tom Brady caught a lot of attention becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Considering Josh McDaniels is the head coach there, and the relationship they had with the Patriots, the story became massive on social media.

However, once again, Brady sent a clear message that he is totally enjoying retirement. Thanks to many Instagram stories, the former quarterback confirmed he’s on vacation at Greece visiting one of the most majestic places in the world.

Tom Brady posted some pictures from a boat while sailing in front of the legendary Navagio Beach in the island of Zakynthos. That is one of the most photographed places in Greece. It is also known as Shipwreck Beach because there’s a big abandoned boat there. As we can see, no chance for him tor return.