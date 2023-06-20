No one can doubt that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been remarkable quarterbacks. Both know how it feels to win a Super Bowl, and now a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety has revealed striking parallels between the two future Hall of Famers.

Tom Brady’s legacy will be remembered forever. The former quarterback won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team with which he retired at the end of the 2022 season.

As for Aaron Rodgers, despite having only one Vince Lombardi Trophy in his showcase, he’s undoubtedly destined for the Hall of Fame. Currently, he has expressed his desire to win another Super Bowl with the New York Jets and demonstrate that he’s still an elite quarterback.

Former Bucs safety thinks Aaron Rodgers is taking the same path as Tom Brady

Throughout his illustrious 23-year career, Brady defied all expectations. Selected as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, despite being overlooked by many, he emerged as one of the greatest players this sport has ever witnessed.

On the other hand is Aaron Rodgers, who after 19 years will play for another team. The New York Jets traded for him this offseason, and the fans really expect him to succeed this year to make them win another Super Bowl after a 54-year drought.

Even though Brady has seven Super Bowls and Rodgers only one, there is people who think that there are parallels between both players, specially in recent years. Jordan Whitehead, former Buccaneers player and new Jets safety, is one of them.

“It was kind of the same situation I fell into when I was with the Bucs,” Whitehead said. “We had a great defense the year before and we just needed one piece that was missing.”

According to the new Jets safety, Rodgers is that one piece missing. He feels like the former Packers player will be the one who leads them to success, and fans really expect him to live up to those expectations.