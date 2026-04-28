Ty Simpson’s arrival with Sean McVay’s Rams seemed all but set ahead of the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams made headlines in the latest NFL Draft by selecting Ty Simpson in the first round. While many questioned the decision by Sean McVay and his staff, it now seems as though this move may have been in the works even before the event took place.

“We tried to keep this under wraps as long as we could,” Simpson told Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio. “It was something to where I knew they were interested, but they wanted to make it private and didn’t want people to know that they were interested.“

It was there that the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback finally revealed his private meetings with his new head coach: “So, I had some secret meetings with Coach McVay, and I just was trying to be on script and do what everybody told me and not to tell anybody.”

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Eventually, the strategy worked to perfection. Simpson kept things tightly under wraps, and his arrival at the Rams was ultimately finalized, to the satisfaction of both sides. Now, it’s time to repay that trust over the course of the upcoming season.

Ty Simpson of Alabama celebrates after being selected thirteenth overall pick.

Was the Rams’ decision the right one?

The Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Simpson as a strategic investment in their post-Matthew Stafford future. While the team remains in “win-now” mode with Stafford as the reigning MVP, his age (38) and history of back injuries forced GM Les Snead to prioritize a long-term successor over immediate depth at other positions.

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The Rams chose Simpson specifically for his elite football IQ, pocket mobility, and high-level processing skills, which Sean McVay views as the perfect fit for his complex system. By drafting him now, they ensure Simpson can develop for a year or two behind Stafford—much like the Packers’ model with Jordan Love—rather than being forced to overpay for a veteran or reach for a less-talented prospect once Stafford eventually retires.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

The rest of Los Angeles’ Draft picks

The Los Angeles Rams prioritized long-term stability in their 2026 draft class, selecting only five players to focus on key developmental roles. Beyond the strategic pick of Ty Simpson, the Rams added Max Klare (TE, Ohio State) in the second round to bolster their heavy personnel packages and Keagen Trost (OT, Missouri) in the third to provide much-needed insurance for their aging offensive line.

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On Day 3, they focused on depth by selecting CJ Daniels (WR, Miami) in the sixth round and Tim Keenan III (DL, Alabama) in the seventh, effectively targeting high-upside prospects to secure the team’s future transition once their current veteran core begins to move on.