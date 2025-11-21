Tyler Shough explains emotions ahead of first Saints-Falcons game

The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons for the first time in the 2025 NFL season. Neither team is performing well, as they have won a combined five games with 15 total losses. Even in a bad moment, they are eager to beat each other.

Kellen Moore will coach his first Saints-Falcons game on Sunday, and he expressed his excitement to enter the rivalry. The first-year head coach won’t be the only one making his debut in this matchup, as his rookie quarterback will face the Falcons for the first time, too.

The Saints entered the bye week after upsetting the Carolina Panthers as visitors, and they hope to continue the momentum with another divisional win.

Tyler Shough shares expectations for first Saints-Falcons game

Talking with reporters on Wednesday, Tyler Shough shared his expectations ahead of his first duel against the Falcons. The Louisville Cardinals product noted that defensive end Cam Jordan has strong feelings about the Falcons.

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints

“Man, at least from Cam, he’s probably said enough,” Shough said. “He freakin’ hates them. I’m obviously excited to get on it. I’m obviously new to the rivalry. But, I can feel it, though. It feels a little bit different, for sure. And I think that’s a good thing. I think everyone has rivals and you don’t change your process, but you change the emotion of the city.

There’s a reactionary component to everyone in the city and I think you want to go out and play harder. Everybody I saw was like ‘Great job … go beat Atlanta next week, no one really cares about anything else.’ I like it because that’s who we’re playing next and that’s who we’ve got to beat. Obviously, you sense that for sure, and we’re going to do everything we can.”

Shough has played four games since taking over from Spencer Rattler. He has gone 51 of 83 for 586 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.