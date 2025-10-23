Tyreek Hill gives Dolphins intriguing update on retirement plans after suffering serious knee injury

Earlier this year, Tyreek Hill suffered a serious knee injury. At 31, many are wondering if he’ll return to play, and the wide receiver has now informed the Miami Dolphins of his plans regarding a potential retirement.

In Week 4, Hill dislocated his knee during the game against the New York Jets. After several tests, it was revealed that he tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, officially ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Given the severity of the injury, many fans questioned whether Hill would ever return to the field. The star wideout has admitted that while he deeply misses football, he’s not ruling out the possibility of retirement.

Tyreek Hill opens up about retirement after devastating knee injury

When the extent of Hill’s injury became public, many assumed he would immediately retire. Although he hasn’t made that decision yet, he has acknowledged that it’s something he’s seriously considering.

“Right now, I’m happy with being with my kids,” Hill told former teammate Terron Armstead on The Set podcast. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had and I love playing football. I love it. But it — man, but it takes a lot, man, to be the best and to stay at the top.”

At 31, Hill understands the challenges of recovering fully from a torn ACL. He revealed that his next step will be discussing the situation with his family to determine what’s best for his future and their well-being.

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Tyreek Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven’t had time to just live in the moment, and just be in the moment with my family. . . . I think that’s the appropriate answer for something like that. I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”