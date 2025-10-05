Why is Tyreek Hill not playing today for Dolphins vs Panthers in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 in the 2025 NFL season, and Week 5 presents a crucial chance to secure their second win of the year. Unfortunately, the AFC East team will have to face the Carolina Panthers without its main star, Tyreek Hill.

The season has not started well for Miami. With a 1-3 record, many believe Mike McDaniel’s job is on the line, which makes Week 5 a must-win scenario for him and his team.

However, the head coach will be without a key weapon against the Panthers, as Tyreek Hill won’t suit up for this matchup — and here’s why.

Why is Tyreek Hill not playing today for Dolphins vs. Panthers?

In Week 4, the Dolphins hosted the Jets in a tough AFC East rivalry game. Everything seemed under control until the start of the third quarter.

During the opening minutes of the second half, Tyreek Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa and went out of bounds. Unfortunately, during the play he suffered a knee injury that immediately raised alarms in Miami.

Hill was ruled out for the rest of the game with a dislocated knee. Further tests revealed torn ligaments, including the ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Who is the new WR1 for the Dolphins after Hill’s ACL injury?

With Tyreek Hill out, the Dolphins will now rely on Jaylen Waddle as their WR1. The speedy wideout has proven to be a reliable target and is expected to play a much bigger role in the offense.

In his first three seasons with Miami, Waddle surpassed 1,000 receiving yards each year. His production dipped slightly last season, but with Hill sidelined, he has a prime opportunity to bounce back and deliver at a higher level in 2025.

