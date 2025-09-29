Video: Tyreek Hill suffers scary injury during Dolphins vs Jets on MNF

Tyreek Hill had to be carted off during the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets after suffering a leg injury that shocked everyone. It’s the kind of moment no player ever wants to experience, and the video is graphic enough that viewer discretion is advised.

The Dolphins were leading 10-3 against the Jets, desperate to grab a much-needed win in what has been a rough start to the season. On the play, Tua Tagovailoa threw a pass to the right sideline targeting Hill, who slipped while trying to stay in bounds, and his leg appeared to bend awkwardly in a painful scene.

Developing story…