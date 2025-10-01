Tyreek Hill’s injury sparks controversy over the Dolphins star’s future

After Tyreek Hill’s recent knee surgery for his severe injury, uncertainty is growing around his future with the Miami Dolphins. At this point, there’s little chance he will fully recover in time for next season, which significantly complicates his standing with the franchise.

Even before the injury, there was little willingness within the Dolphins organization to pay him the $36 million scheduled for 2026. Part of his 2026 salary—$11 million out of a $29.9 million base—becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year, but currently that guarantee does not apply.

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL season, rumors surfaced about Hill being traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs in what would have been a return to his former team. While that move never materialized, speculation is now rising again about his long-term future with the Dolphins.

Will Hill stay with the Dolphins?

“Without a drastic restructuring that takes into account his injury and recovery, it’s impossible to imagine the Dolphins not cutting him before owing him $16 million,” NFL insider Mike Florio told NBC Sports. Everything remains up in the air.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins

Florio also points out that Hill has a $1.8 million per-game roster bonus for 2025, which he only earns by being on the active roster on game day. If the Dolphins decide to release Hill now, he would still have to be paid the remaining money. If they release him after the season, they would not.

Hill’s future depends on the Dolphins

The Dolphins could be responsible for covering his rehabilitation costs, which would mean Hill collects the guaranteed money for this season. Staying on the roster would eliminate that benefit for the 31-year-old wide receiver. Everything hinges on whether Miami plans to terminate his contract before March or restructure it instead.