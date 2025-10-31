Why Titans could trade for Tyreek Hill

The Tennessee Titans continue to struggle in the 2025 NFL season. After winning only one game in eight weeks, they enter Week 9 with plenty of questions to answer.

Brian Callahan is no longer their head coach, and the team is still unable to find consistency. Coming off another humbling loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, they will try to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, they have been mentioned as potential buyers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. They need experience and talent to try to get out of the bottom of the standings, but also options to compete in the future.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Titans, either now or in the offseason.

Analyst says Titans could trade for Tyreek Hill

ESPN writer Seth Walder detailed why Hill would make sense for the Titans. He believes that Hill’s salary could allow Tennessee to get draft capital from the Dolphins since Hill is out with a season-ending injury.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins

“This would be a pure cap-space-for-draft-pick deal, as Hill would not actually play a snap for Tennessee. The Titans would take on the pro-rated remainder of Hill’s $10 million 2025 salary and acquire some draft capital. Then, Tennessee could cut Hill in the offseason before his 2026 roster bonus is due. It makes sense because the Titans have more cap space next year than they will know what to do with ($113 million, per OverTheCap.com), and Miami could use the cap relief,” he wrote.

A lot has been said about Hill’s future with the Dolphins. Many are convinced that he played his last snap with the AFC East team, and the Titans could take advantage of the situation.