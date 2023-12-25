Christmas didn’t start in the best way possible for the Chiefs. After a terrible first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City fans decided to boo their team, attempting to add extra pressure for the final two quarters.

The 2023 NFL season hasn’t been the best for the Chiefs. Despite being the reigning champions, this campaign has posed significant challenges for them, and fans are evidently growing desperate due to it.

In Week 16, the Chiefs faced the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite being favored to win, their first half turned into a complete disaster, prompting their own fans to turn against them at halftime.

Video: Chiefs players get booed after terrible half against the Raiders

In recent years, the Chiefs have emerged as one of the most successful franchises in the NFL. They’ve built a highly competitive team, dominating the AFC West and bringing immense joy to their fans.

However, this year hasn’t been their best. Despite winning the last Super Bowl, the 2023 season has been a rollercoaster for the Chiefs, lacking the anticipated dominance everyone expected from them.

Proof of this was their Week 16 game against the Raiders. Despite their rivals arriving at Arrowhead Stadium as the underdogs, the unexpected turn of events in the first half of the match was quite telling.

During the first two quarters of the game, the Raiders outscored the Chiefs 17-7. As the referees marked the end of the first half, fans at Arrowhead began booing their team due to the poor performance.

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, was captured on camera shouting at his teammates on the sidelines. By the third quarter, he had thrown two interceptions and hadn’t scored a single touchdown.

Currently, the Chiefs hold a 9-5 record and maintain their position at the top of the AFC West. However, the Broncos and the Raiders trailing closely behind them could make the end of the season quite challenging.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ record against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Excluding their Week 16 matchup, Patrick Mahomes has been nearly flawless against the Raiders. In 11 games against Las Vegas, he boasts an impressive 10-1 record.

The Raiders’ last victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs was in 2020 during Week 5. Las Vegas managed to defeat their division rivals with a final score of 40-32.