Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. However, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Andy Reid, especially because of the constant dropped passes by their group of wide receivers.

Despite that situation, the Chiefs have an 8-5 record with a comfortable lead in the AFC West over the Denver Broncos. However, the big goal is to get that No.1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes seems to be the natural heir to dominate the NFL in the near future. Nevertheless, in an unexpected turn of events, 2023 might be the year in which he faces a playoff game on the road for the first time.

Their first challenge to avoid that are the Raiders in a very special game on Christmas. Now, in one of the greatest rivalries in football, Las Vegas acknowledged they have a way to stop the star quarterback.

Jack Jones explains how to stop Patrick Mahomes

Of course, the big topic in the last week for the Chiefs has been the lack of production by their wide receivers. In fact, according to many analysts, Kadarius Toney alone has cost Patrick Mahomes two wins which might have put him ahead in the MVP race.

That’s why Jack Jones, cornerback of the Raiders, sent a big warning to the NFL and Mahomes during an interview with Las Vegas Review Journal. “We’re not worried about them (wide receivers). It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

Patrick Mahomes and the problems with Kadarius Toney and his wide receivers

Two weeks ago, during a 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills at home, the Chiefs had a leading touchdown taken away by the referees. With 1:24 left on the clock, Travis Kelce caught a pass in the middle of the field and then threw a spectacular lateral to Kadarius Toney who scored the leading touchdown.

However, the play didn’t count as Toney was called for offside. Though Patrick Mahomes and Reid were at first upset with the referees, the wide receiver clearly made a mistake lined up in the neutral zone.

Then, last week in the game against the Patriots, Toney had another dropped pass which led to an interception by New England. Mahomes was angry on the sidelines as he had enough of another error by his wide receivers. Once again, WRs with with costly mistakes.