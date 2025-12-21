Trending topics:
NFL

NFL playoff picture: What happens if Pittsburgh Steelers lose against Detroit Lions in Week 16?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pivotal game against the Lions in Week 16. A loss could complicate the path to the playoffs for Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have accomplished their first goal after signing Aaron Rodgers: playing meaningful football games in December. Now, the next step is trying to win the AFC North.

With an 8-6 record, the Steelers control their own destiny to reach the playoffs and could also secure a home postseason game. Additionally, after the elimination of the Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC appears completely wide open for the first time in years.

All of these factors would pave the way for a hypothetical Super Bowl run. However, a loss against the Lions in Detroit could derail those plans and greatly complicate things heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Advertisement

What happens if Steelers lose today against Lions?

If the Steelers lose today against the Lions, they would fall to an 8–7 record, but they would still have a strong chance of making the playoffs. In fact, regardless of what happens in Detroit, they would still control their own destiny. If they beat the Browns and the Ravens, they win the AFC North.

Can the Steelers make the playoffs after a loss to the Lions?

Yes. The Steelers can lose to the Lions and still be in prime position to reach the playoffs since they don’t depend on anyone else. An interesting detail is that if they lose in Detroit and the Ravens fall to the Patriots, the Week 17 game of both teams would be irrelevant. Everything would be decided in Week 18, when the Ravens visit Pittsburgh.

Advertisement
Ben Roethlisberger confirms if he will come out of retirement to play for Steelers

see also

Ben Roethlisberger confirms if he will come out of retirement to play for Steelers

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

Yes. The Steelers can win the AFC North if they get victories against the Lions, Browns, and Ravens. If they end up losing to Detroit, Mike Tomlin’s team could still clinch the divisional title by beating Cleveland and Baltimore.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if Lions lose today to Steelers in Week 16?
NFL

What happens if Lions lose today to Steelers in Week 16?

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about Lions fans
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about Lions fans

What happens if Lions lose today to Rams in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Lions lose today to Rams in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?
NFL

What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Better Collective Logo