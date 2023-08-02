George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to find redemption. Last season, Mike Tomlin’s team had a 9-8 record and couldn’t clinch a ticket to the playoffs. It was their first year without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

So, the front office led by Omar Khan has been very active building a tremendous defense with the arrival of Patrick Peterson, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. Those names will play alongside star like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward or Minkah Fitzpatrick.

However, the future of the franchise will depend mostly on second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Though the Steelers have been chosen by many experts as a possible dark horse in the NFL during the 2023 season, the AFC North will be very tough against the Bengals and Ravens.

George Pickens makes a spectacular catch against Joey Porter Jr

Last season, George Pickens was very outspoken about his frustration with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The rookie showed amazing skills, but he wasn’t involved much in the plays called from the booth.

Now, after Pickens established himself as an amazing prospect, that situation has to change and the wide receiver is making that clear since the first days of training camp with the Steelers.

In a video which immediately went viral, George Pickens made an incredible one-handed catch in front of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. In fact, the wide receiver threw him the ball and almost produces a fight. The sequence is extraordinary.