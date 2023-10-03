The New York Giants are not having a great 2023 NFL season. During their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, cameras caught a tense moment in which Daniel Jones turns away while Brian Daboll was scolding him.

Earlier this year, the Giants decided to give Daniel Jones a huge contract extension. The 26-year-old signed a 4-year, $160 million ($81 million guaranteed) with New York, as the team sees him as the franchise quarterback who will lead them to success.

Unfortunately, his 2023 season has not started in the best way. If it wasn’t for a huge comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, the team would be 0-4, and fans are already growing frustrated.

Daniel Jones’ tense interaction with Brian Daboll during Giants’ loss to the Seahawks

Monday Night Football of Week 4 had a very interesting matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. The NFC East team wanted to secure the victory at home, but the West squad had other plans.

The Seahawks dominated the entire game, thanks to their impressive defense that controlled Daniel Jones. The quarterback had two crucial interceptions that Seattle turned into points, including a 98-yard pick-six.

Jones’ disappointing performance brought out Brian Daboll’s exasperation. The head coach scolded him after an interception, but the quarterback simply turned away and left him talking alone.

However, that wasn’t the only tense moment between Daboll and Jones. While the quarterback was seated on the bench, the head coach approached him for a conversation, but then he angrily threw a tablet away, clearly expressing his frustration with the player.

Who is the backup quarterback of the New York Giants?

Behind Daniel Jones is Tyrod Taylor as backup quarterback, who signed with the New York Giants last year.