Vikings confirm Justin Jefferson injury update for game vs Dolphins

Justin Jefferson will miss the Dolphins game, but the Vikings have already revealed the target date for his highly anticipated return.

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Justin Jefferson when they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The star wide receiver has officially been ruled out because of a sprained left ankle, confirming that Minnesota will have to play without its top offensive weapon after he suffered the injury last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jefferson sustained the injury during Minnesota’s 23-16 victory over Tampa Bay and did not practice during the week. Although the Vikings initially remained hopeful that he could recover in time, head coach Kevin O’Connell ultimately confirmed that Jefferson would not be ready for Sunday’s matchup.

The positive news is that Minnesota does not appear to be dealing with a long-term injury. O’Connell has already identified Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints as the target for Jefferson’s return, giving the receiver another important reason to push toward getting back on the field.

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When will Justin Jefferson return?

Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings will take a cautious approach with Justin Jefferson over the next few days before determining whether he can return to practice ahead of the Saints game. The goal is for the star receiver to begin working next week and potentially make his return in New Orleans.

“We’ll see how he comes in. He’s going to get treatment throughout the next couple days and the goal is try to get him back out there practicing next week. I know it’s a big one for him next week going to Louisiana.”

The Week 5 matchup carries particular significance for Jefferson. The Vikings will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints, giving the receiver an opportunity to return to his home state. Jefferson starred at LSU before entering the NFL and remains closely connected to Louisiana, making the game a special one for him.

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For now, Minnesota will have to find a way to replace Jefferson’s production against Miami. Through the first three games of the season, he had recorded 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Vikings in receiving categories. Jordan Addison and the rest of Minnesota’s pass catchers will have to take on larger roles in his absence.

The Vikings will not rush Jefferson back simply because the Saints game has additional meaning. O’Connell’s comments indicate that the priority is getting the receiver healthy enough to practice and play at his normal level, with Week 5 representing the current target rather than a guarantee.

Key takeaways

Justin Jefferson has been ruled out of the Week 4 game against Miami.

has been ruled out of the Week 4 game against Miami. The wide receiver suffered a sprained left ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell targeted Week 5 against the Saints for his return.