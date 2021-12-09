Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will clash off tonight at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch the Thursday Night Football game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL regular season tonight, December 9, 2021, at 8:20 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Thursday Night Football match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. Interestingly, no side is a favorite in head-to-head clashes as both Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers have grabbed a triumph nine times each so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 17, 2017, and it ended in a 26-9 win for the Steelers, away at the Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in a 2017 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in four years, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

Minnesota Vikings have been in a disappointing form in the NFL recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won twice and suffered three losses (LWWLL). Meanwhile, their opponents, Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three games in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed two wins (WWLLW).

The Vikings currently sit in ninth place in the NFL with a win percentage of 0.417. Similarly, the Steelers are placed in eighth place of the AFC table with a win percentage of 0.542 in the 2021 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 4, 1962, when the game ended in a 39-31 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the U.S.

The 2021 NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, to be played on Thursday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video.

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Minnesota Vikings will win this game. Right now they're favored by 3 points, while the game total is set at 43.5 points.

Handicap Vikings -3 Total o/u 43.5

* Odds via FanDuel