It has nothing to do with the NFL but he played with the Broncos and currently Langley is playing in Canada. Check here all the details about the viral report.

Langley's NFL career was not what he expected with the Denver Broncos, he was drafted in the hope that his college talent would be a fundamental part of the special teams but it never was, the last time Langley played for the Broncos was in 2018.

Although the Denver Broncos had nothing to do with the incident, Langley was never what they expected after the draft. His stint with the franchise was a disappointment and Langley had to go to Canada to play.

Langley's return to the NFL was expected in 2020 but his contract with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad never materialized, another failed venture was when he 'played' in the XFL but the season was canceled due to Covid. As of 2022, Langley plays for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

Viral Video: Brendan Langley fight with United Airlines employee

The video is not that new as it was taped almost 24 hours ago and the internet community find out that the passenger was ex-NFL player Brendan Langley. But according to the video evidence Langley did not start the fight, as the United Airlines employee was the one who attacked first and Langley countered the attack. Video Below:

Langley was booked with a misdemeanor (simple assault), the maximum sentence for this type of assault is 5 years, but since he was arrested and booked by simple assault, his sentence is expected to be less than a year, although with the video evidence Langley is likely to get out of jail fast.