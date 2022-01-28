Los Angeles Rams star Von Miller opened up on what truly motivates him every time he's on the field. Check out what the former Denver Broncos stopper had to say about that.

Everybody talked about how stacked the Los Angeles Rams' offense was and for very good reasons. Then again, adding Von Miller to their defense made them perhaps the team to beat in the NFL, even ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some questioned whether Miller could still be the dominant pass-rusher he was during his ways with the Denver Broncos. And the All-Pro responded by dominating the line of scrimmage again in their first two playoff games of the season.

So, when asked about how does he manage to be at his best every time he reaches the postseason, the Super Bowl champion simply said that he gets motivation from playing for his teammates.

Von Miller Says Playing For His Teammates Is What Motivates Him

"I really don't know. I wish I had the formula, I'd do it every game that I play in," Miller said in his press conference. "There's just one thing about the playoffs and these moments, you know – there isn't another game after this unless you win, unless you perform well. And I know, for me, I get the most out of myself whenever I'm doing something for somebody else, whenever I'm playing for somebody else."

"So many teammates on my team, this is really all they need," Miller said. "Aaron Donald, this is all he needs, and he has the whole shabang, you know? Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle and all of these guys, I want to do for them. And I feel like that is what really drives me whenever I'm on the football field."

Miller Has Encouraged Aaron Donald To Be More Vocal

Moreover, it seems like Von Miller has had a big impact off the field as well. He's mentored Aaron Donald and is teaching him how to be a better and more outspoken leader in the locker room as well.

"I always consider myself a leader, but more of a lead-by-example guy," Donald said. "One thing Von's been challenging me on a lot more with, just him talking to me, is being more vocal. Talking to guys, letting them hear my voice."

That's the kind of veteran addition that could make the ultimate difference when the game is on the line. He's been there, he knows what it takes to win, and he'll inspire everybody else around him.