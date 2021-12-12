Washington Football Team play against Dallas Cowboys today for a game in the Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys meet today in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at FedExField on December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Another victory for the home team would be perfect. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Washington Football Team are playing better after Bye Week 9 as in the last four weeks the team won every game against the Buccaneers, Panthers, Seahawks, and Raiders. That is the first winning streak of the season for them so far.

The Dallas Cowboys won the first game of December against the New Orleans Saints 27-17 on the road to end a two-game losing streak. This game against WFT will be the second of three consecutive games on the road before going back home.

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

Washing Football Team have won six of twelve games, most of the victories were after the bye week in Week 9. After resting for a week the team won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady 29-19 a game that was full of luck for WFT. In total there were two victories at home and two on the road during the last four weeks of the winning streak. The Washington Football Team offense is scoring an average of 20.5 points per game as the 21st-ranked offense.

Dallas Cowboys are dominating the NFC East Division in the first spot with 8-4-0 and a recent win against New Orleans Saints on the road 27-17. The Cowboys haven't won an on the road game since October 31 against the Vikings 20-16. But during the game against the Saints, the team was more dominant, the first half was won by the Cowboys 7-6 and the offense completed a couple of touchdowns in the second half to win it 14-10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Washington Football Team are underdogs with +4.5 ATS and +188 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid winning streak but the visitors are division leaders with positive records. Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -4.5 points to cover and -205 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Washington Football Team +4.5.



FanDuel Washington Football Team +4.5 / +188 Totals 48 Dallas Cowboys -4.5 / -205

* Odds via FanDuel