Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers face each other in what will be a 2023 NFL Preseason. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs online free in the US on Fubo]

NFL teams are striving to kick off the 2023 season on the right foot, and to accomplish this goal, they engage in preseason games that aid in fine-tuning their strategies and aligning their squads for the journey towards the Super Bowl.

In this instance, two teams that experienced markedly different seasons will clash. On one hand, the Las Vegas Raiders failed to secure a spot in the playoffs, whereas the San Francisco 49ers advanced to the conference finals. Both teams share a common objective: enhancing upon their performances from 2022.

When will Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

The 2023 NFL preseason game between Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will be played this Sunday, August 13 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This 2023 NFL preseason game between Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, NFL+, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 preseason game between Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.