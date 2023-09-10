Watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills for FREE in the US

New York Jets will face off against Buffalo Bills in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 1 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

A new NFL season is underway, and the teams are prepared to tackle what promises to be a challenging year filled with emotions and the thrilling action of the world’s best football league. In this particular matchup, two teams with vastly different recent seasons will go head-to-head.

On one side, we have the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a season where they finished second in their conference. However, they faced difficulties advancing in the playoffs. On the other hand, the New York Jets failed to secure a postseason spot last year, and they are determined to change that narrative this season.

When will New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will be played this Monday, September 11 at 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ABC.

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.