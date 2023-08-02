Watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will kickoff the NFL preseason in spectacular fashion at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. It could be the first glimpse of Aaron Rodgers after leaving the Green Bay Packers.

[Watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns online free on Fubo]

The Jets took one of the biggest risks in franchise history by signing Aaron Rodgers thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Packers. In the second year of Robert Saleh as head coach, they are suddenly a contender to win the AFC East over the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots.

Last season, the Cleveland Browns were a major disappointment thanks to a 7-10 record. However, this will be the first full year of Deshaun Watson as franchise quarterback following his controversial suspension.

When will New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns be played?

The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will clash in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 PM (ET). As it’s been a tradition, the matchup will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns in the US

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the start of the NFL preseason in the US are NBC and PeacockTV.