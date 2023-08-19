New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The home team has a strong roster for the upcoming season. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Jets have Aaron Rodgers for whatever the upcoming regular season is, they want to go far with him, but there is still a lot to prove. So far they lost the HOF game against the Browns 16-21, but they won the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers 27-0.

The Buccaneers must face the upcoming season with a new offensive strategy and a new quarterback, they lost the first game of the preseason but that is not a bad sign. They will close out the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens at home.

When will New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers be played?

New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The visitors know they could win against the home team, but the home team has a stronger roster than last season.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

How to watch New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.