The Philadelphia Eagles host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Lincoln Financial Stadium. This is the first time to watch most of the starters for both teams.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns online for FREE on Fubo]

After losing in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles have built probably the best roster in the NFL and are favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. Jalen Hurts will be surrounded by amazing names such as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and D’Andre Swift.

On the other side, the Cleveland Browns were a major disappointment last season with a 7-10 record as the worst team in the AFC North. However, this will be the first full year of Deshaun Watson as franchise quarterback following his controversial suspension.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns be played?

The Cleveland Browns will visit the Eagles on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns in the US

The preseason game between the Eagles and the Browns will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Anther option to watch it in the United States is NFL Network.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns in the rest of the world

If you’re in any country outside the United States and China, you will be able to watch the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns on DAZN.