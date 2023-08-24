The San Francisco 49ers will challenge the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers online free in the US on Fubo]

The San Francisco 49ers have had an intense week when it comes to roster news considering the big decision they made at the quarterback position. It is going to be interesting the approach they take for this matchup after leaving Sam Darnold ahead of Trey Lance as the backups to Brock Purdy.

The Chargers probably have as much pressure as their opponents for this match, but for different reasons. Despite they don’t have a complete roster like the 49ers, their obligation is to finally become competitive with Justin Herbert.

When will San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers be played?

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Friday, August 25. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

The game between San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL Network, and Estrella are the other options.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.