The San Francisco 49ers made a significant move that included two first-round picks to move from the 12th to the 3rd spot to draft Trey Lance. However, the decision made in 2021 now seems like a total disaster for how everything developed.

Injuries have turned into the main reason behind Lance’s inability to prove his potential to be a successful quarterback. He has played only eight games in his career so far, with a disappointing record of 2-2 as a starter.

Recent events around the 49ers added more obstacles to Lance’s situation. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided to name Sam Darnold as the official QB2, leaving the young passed further down the list in the depth chart. With a trade potentially looming, John Lynch addressed the possibility.

John Lynch Denies Lance Is Getting Traded

Right after Shanahan named Darnold as the backup quarterback, rumors about a potential trade escalated more than usual. Since Brock Purdy was confirmed for the starting job, Lance’s future has been uncertain.

Amid reports suggesting the 49ers have been shopping Lance, Lynch dismissed such claims, as he also went a step further discussing the quarterback’s position on the roster. During an interview on “Murph & Mac” on KNBR, he said: “The most likely option is that he’s here”.

Lynch provided context to Lance’s reaction becoming QB3: “Trey handled it incredibly well, with class. He was devastated and rightly so. When you put your heart and soul into something and it doesn’t come to fruition you’re going to be devastated and that’s the type of competitor he is”.

When Was Trey Lance Drafted?

Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 with the 3rd overall pick.