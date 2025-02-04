The Super Bowl, that event that stops the world every year, is not only famous for its epic plays and stunning halftime shows, but also for its ability to stretch the excitement beyond regulation time.

Some games have pushed the limits of usual duration, becoming true marathons that kept fans glued to the screen for hours with unforgettable comebacks and thrilling overtime moments.

Relive the Super Bowls that challenged the clock the most and left an indelible mark on the history of the sport. Get ready for a journey through time and the excitement of the longest and most epic games in NFL history!

Super Bowl Date Duration Teams Result Key Details Super Bowl LI February 5, 2017 4 hours, 6 minutes New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT) The first Super Bowl with overtime, where the Patriots made a historic comeback. Super Bowl XLV February 6, 2011 4 hours, 5 minutes Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Packers 31, Steelers 25 Packers secured the win in a thrilling second half. Super Bowl LIII February 3, 2019 4 hours, 9 minutes New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams Patriots 13, Rams 3 The longest Super Bowl without overtime, featuring a low-scoring game and a lengthy halftime show.

Longest Super Bowl ever played

The longest Super Bowl in history is Super Bowl LI, which took place on February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, according to Talk Sport.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This event not only marked a milestone in history for its duration of 4 hours and 6 minutes but also for the dramatic story that accompanied it, making it one of the most memorable Super Bowls.

The game began with a clear dominance by the Falcons. During the first half, Atlanta took a comfortable 21-3 lead at the end of the second quarter, and in the third quarter, they extended their lead to a surprising 28-3.

At that point, it seemed like the Falcons were on their way to an easy victory. However, in an unexpected twist, the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, started to mount a comeback.

In the final quarter, they scored 25 consecutive points, including a crucial field goal, a 2-yard touchdown by James White, and two 2-point conversions. This tied the game 28-28, forcing the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Overtime began with the Patriots receiving the ball, and after a series of plays that advanced 75 yards in 8 attempts, White himself scored a 2-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime, sealing the victory by 34-28.

This event was historic not only for its duration but also for the magnitude of the comeback, as the Patriots became the first team in Super Bowl history to win after being down by 25 points.

Throughout the game, several records were set. For example, it was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and it also set the record for the most points scored in the final quarter of a Super Bowl, with a total of 19 points.

Super Bowl overtime rules

In the NFL, if a Super Bowl (or any playoff game) ends in a tie at the end of regulation, it moves into overtime. The overtime period begins with a coin toss to determine which team gets the ball first.

If the team receiving the ball scores a touchdown, they win immediately. If they score only a field goal, the opposing team has a chance to possess the ball and attempt to score. If both teams score field goals or neither scores, the game continues with new overtime periods until one team emerges victorious.