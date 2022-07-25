Kyler Murray will be the Cardinals starter for the upcoming NFL season, his new contract is not the biggest in the NFL but at least he is considered one of the highest paid quarterbacks.

It seems that the drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray has finally come to an end as the quarterback got what he wanted, a new contract with the franchise. But there is still a lot to be clarified about Murray's future in Arizona.

Kyler Murray debuted with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and since then he has been a special quarterback with a talent like no other. But so far the Cardinals haven't been able to take full advantage of his talent.

The Arizona Cardinals have never won a Super Bowl before, but the franchise holds two NFL Championship titles (1925, 1947). With Kyler Murray as starting quarterback they played in the 2021 playoffs in what was considered a failure for him and the franchise.

What does the independent study time clause mean in Kyler Murray's new contract?

Murray's new contract is for $230.5 million, now he will be among the highest paid quarterbacks in league history. But only $160 million is guaranteed which means just under $70.5 million is not fully guaranteed.

A clause within his contract caught everyone's attention, it is a paragraph that states that Kyler Murray must study audiovisual material for four hours during each game week so that he can better prepare for the games. It is likely to be similar to the 'tapes' that some players get before each game to analyze their rivals.

The 'independent study time' clause also requires Kyler Murray to be present at the facilities while the study is taking place. It is likely that someone will be with him during the 4 study hours not only showing him the material but also pointing out some things related to said material.