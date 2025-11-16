Aaron Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury near the end of the second quarter and is questionable to return in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At several points in the first half, Rodgers looked visibly frustrated and uncomfortable due to the intense pressure from the Bengals’ defense and the lack of protection from the offensive line.

If a serious injury is confirmed, that could have been the last game for the Super Bowl winning quarterback. Just like what happened during his time with the New York Jets, age and his health would have become the veteran’s worst enemies.

Advertisement

Who is Steelers’ backup quarterback?

Mason Rudolph is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup quarterback and has taken over as Aaron Rodgers wasn’t able to continue playing against Bengals. Will Howard was activated this week and is serving as the emergency quarterback.