Aaron Rodgers could have given up and resigned himself to not winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was Mike Florio’s perception of the veteran quarterback during an interview with 93.7 The Fan.

“They always have a camera close to the action and they show you the quarterback. The Bengals’ game, he look irritated the whole time. On Sunday Night against the Chargers, he had more of an overall attitude of resignation. And was it, ‘it’s not our night’, or is it ‘it’s not our year’, or is it ‘I’m just done and I’m not going to get what I thought I was going to get here in Pittsburgh. We’re just not a playoff team. We’re not good enough to contend with these other playoff teams’. I just feel like he is accepting something. He definitely had just kind of an acceptance that seemed like he was recognizing, ‘That’s all folks’.”

The Steelers have lost three of their last four games with enormous inconsistency. For example, the defense had a debacle against the Green Bay Packers, and then the offense was terrible in the game against the Chargers.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring from football?

Aaron Rodgers could retire from football if Florio’s theory turns out to be true. Even though the quarterback has shown he still has the potential to be an NFL quarterback at 41 years old, the wear and tear of a full season and constant training could take a toll on him if there is no success at the end of the road.

It’s important to remember that before the 2025 season, Rodgers took a long time to decide whether he would play or not after the New York Jets showed him the door.

Once he became a free agent, many rumors linked him to the Los Angeles Rams if Matthew Stafford left the team. That didn’t happen. After that, reports indicated that the Vikings could sign him, although head coach Kevin O’Connell preferred to bet on J.J. McCarthy. In the end, both the Steelers and Rodgers ran out of options and decided to give each other a chance.