What happened to Daniel Jones and who is the Colts backup QB on the depth chart?

In an important matchup for the AFC South race, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to secure a key victory at EverBank Stadium against the Jaguars. However, bad news came quickly after witnessing the injury suffered by Daniel Jones in the middle of the game.

Early in the game, during one of the snaps, Jones was seen collapsing to the ground without any contact from an opposing player and visibly frustrated, hitting his helmet against the turf.

His spot on the field will be taken by rookie Riley Leonard who, with Anthony Richardson on the injury reserve list, will have the opportunity to showcase all the talent the team trusted in during the last draft.

Why is Riley Leonard and not Anthony Richardson playing for Colts with Jones injured?

The Colts entered the season with Richardson as backup to Jones and Leonard as QB3 on the depth chart, but they’ve been forced to make a change halfway through the campaign. Richardson currently remains on injured reserve after sustaining an orbital fracture while warming up prior to a game earlier in 2025. The injury occurred when a pole that was attached to a stretch band snapped and tragically impacted Richardson around his eye. Consequently, Leonard was next in line when Jones got hurt.

Daniel Jones’ injury puts Colts in tough spot

Bad news came quickly following insider Adam Schefter’s announcement on X, reporting that the former Giants and Vikings player suffered an Achilles tendon injury, putting his future—at least for this season—seriously in jeopardy.

On the other hand, journalist Ian Rapoport reported that, if the severity of his injury is confirmed via MRI, the quarterback could be sidelined for at least nine months, meaning he would not return until the start of the 2026 season. Although Jones will be a free agent, the Colts intend to continue relying on his services.