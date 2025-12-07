Trending topics:
Video: Daniel Jones suffers alarming non-contact injury during Colts vs Jaguars

Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact injury during the Indianapolis Colts game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Bruno Milano

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesDaniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

Things are not going great lately for the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Daniel Jones. During a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, alarms went off after he suffered a rare, non-contact injury.

Daniel Jones was playing on a fractured fibula, but this injury happened in the other leg of the quarterback. This means both injuries are not related, and it just spells more bad luck for a player who was really having a career-resurgence year.

This is a developing story…

Tweet placeholder
Bruno Milano
Better Collective Logo