What time are Green Day hitting the stage for the Super Bowl LX pregame show?

Super Bowl LX isn’t waiting for halftime to set the tone. Hours before kickoff, the pregame stage becomes a focal point, and Green Day’s presence adds an early jolt of anticipation to a day already packed with spectacle.

The band’s history with massive live crowds makes timing part of the intrigue. Pregame schedules move fast, broadcasts overlap and every minute matters as music, ceremony and NFL begin to merge into one nonstop event.

As preparations unfold around the stadium, attention drifts toward when guitars will cut through the noise. Their slot sits at the crossroads of tradition and showmanship, marking the moment Super Bowl Sunday truly gets underway.

What time will Green Day perform at the Super Bowl pregame show?

Green Day will kick off the official opening ceremony for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, with their performance slated to air live at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) as part of the league’s celebration of the championship’s 60th anniversary.

Green Day in 2019 (Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The band’s set comes before much of the traditional pregame lineup, including Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile performing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones delivering “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the broadcast builds toward kickoff.

This early-evening slot positions the trio as the first major musical act of game day on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo, setting a high-energy tone long before the Seahawks and Patriots take the field.

Is this the first time Green Day is performing at a Super Bowl pregame show?

Although Green Day are rock icons with decades of live experience, their appearance at Super Bowl LX marks their first role in a Super Bowl broadcast performance, not as halftime headliners, but leading off the opening ceremony honoring six decades of NFL history.

The East Bay trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will take the stage on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara as part of a specially designed tribute that brings past Super Bowl MVPs onto the field to celebrate the championship’s legacy.

While the band has never been the central halftime act at the Super Bowl before, this opening performance places them squarely in the spotlight during one of the world’s most-watched annual broadcasts — a unique crossover of rock tradition and sports pageantry.