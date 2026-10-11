What time is Ayra Starr’s halftime show at Jaguars vs Eagles in 2026 NFL London game?

The Jaguars and Eagles bring the NFL to London for a Week 6 showdown, with Ayra Starr set to add a musical highlight to the international matchup. Fans will want to know when the halftime performance takes center stage.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles are bringing NFL action to London for a Week 5 showdown on Sunday, October 11, but the game will offer more than football. Afrobeats star Ayra Starr is set to take the stage.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET, with her performance taking place during the break between the second and third quarters. The exact start time of the show will depend on how the first half unfolds.

The performance is part of a record seven halftime shows planned across the NFL’s 2026 international games. With the league expanding its global reach, her appearance brings Afrobeats to one of the most prominent overseas events.

Advertisement

What time is Ayra Starr’s halftime show today?

Ayra Starr is expected to perform at approximately 11:00–11:15 AM ET on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Ayra Starr attends A New York Evening With Ayra Starr (Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The game kicks off at 9:30 AM ET, but the NFL has not announced an exact start time. The performance will take place between the second and third quarters, so its start time will depend on the length of the first half and any delays.

Advertisement

The full halftime show will also be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Channel 5 and Sky Sports, according to the NFL. In the US, the Eagles-Jaguars game will air on NFL Network, with streaming available through NFL+.