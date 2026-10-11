In which stadium are Jaguars vs Eagles playing today in 2026 NFL Week 5 London game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles head to London for a pivotal NFL Week 5 matchup in 2026. With an international crowd set to witness the showdown, the venue adds another chapter to the league’s growing presence overseas.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in their 2026 NFL Week 5 matchup. The London game comes at an important point in the season for both teams.

Jacksonville enters Week 5 with a 3-1 record, while Philadelphia stands at 2-2 after consecutive losses. The Jaguars will look to maintain their early momentum, while the Eagles aim to get back on track in an international setting.

The stadium will host the Jaguars for this matchup before they return to the United Kingdom the following week to face the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. The Week 5 game offers more than an overseas spectacle.

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Where is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Jaguars vs. Eagles is being played?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is located in North London, England, and will host the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Opened in April 2019, the stadium is the home of Tottenham Hotspur FC and has a capacity of 62,850 spectators, making it the largest club stadium in London. Its design accommodates both soccer and American football.

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The venue has become a regular stop on the NFL’s international schedule, hosting at least two games per year. For Jacksonville, London is practically a second home: they are making their 15th appearance in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, this matchup marks the second time they have faced Philadelphia in London. The Eagles won their previous meeting, defeating Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also hosting another NFL game this season. The Indianapolis Colts faced the Washington Commanders there in Week 4, before the Eagles and Jaguars take the field in Week 5.