What time is it in London for Jaguars vs Eagles today in 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles take their 2026 NFL Week 5 showdown to London, bringing an international twist to the regular-season schedule. Find out what fans need to know before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles are heading across the Atlantic for a Week 5 showdown in the 2026 NFL season, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to host the matchup on Sunday, October 11.

With an early kickoff for American fans and a different schedule for viewers in the United Kingdom, knowing the local start time will be key to catching every moment of the action. The game kicks off at 9:30 AM ET in the United States.

The contest marks another chapter in the NFL‘s international expansion and brings two teams with different goals into the spotlight. Jacksonville enters the matchup after building momentum early in the season.

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What time does Jaguars vs. Eagles kick off in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles game kicks off at 2:30 PM local time in London (BST) on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Eric Murray #29 of the Jacksonville Jaguars (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The early start is part of the NFL’s London schedule, which brings regular-season games to the United Kingdom while allowing American audiences to watch before the afternoon slate begins. London is five hours ahead of Eastern Time.

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Jacksonville enters the international matchup at 3-1 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 22-17 in Week 4, while Philadelphia is 2-2 following a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars are the designated home team.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles in the USA

Jaguars vs. Eagles will be available to watch in the United States on NFL Network, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

NFL Network will carry the national television broadcast, while ESPN Unlimited subscribers can stream the game through the ESPN platform, which includes NFL Network as part of its programming lineup.

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Fans who prefer Fubo can check the service’s available sports channels and streaming options, including the listed NFL Network and ESPN Deportes broadcasts. For Spanish-language coverage, ESPN Deportes is another option.

The game will also be available through NFL+ on phones and tablets, according to the league’s official Week 5 viewing guide. Local viewers in Philadelphia can watch on 6abc, while fans in the Jacksonville market can tune in to FOX30.